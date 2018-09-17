Sherri Shepherd, actress and Emmy-winning former co-host of ABC’s The View is set to co-star opposite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in Mr. Iglesias, Netflix’s upcoming multi-cam comedy series from the comedian and Cristela co-creator/executive producer Kevin Hench.

In the comedy, Iglesias plays Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Shepherd will play Iglesias’s boss, Principal Paula Madison. She runs her school with an effective blend of discipline and compassion, making her a respected and sought-after administrator in the district. The twice-divorced character is aggressively back on the unforgiving dating scene, hoping the third time is a charm.

Iglesias executive produces with Hench. Joe Meloche and Ron DeBlasio. Peter Murietta, Luisa Leschin and Sam Sklavar co-executive produce.

Shepherd most recently appeared in a co-starring role opposite John Lithgow and Kristin Chenoweth on NBC sitcom Trial & Error which wrapped its second season last month. Her upcoming film, Brian Banks, will premiere at the LA Film Festival this Friday.