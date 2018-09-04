Men of a Certain Age alum Richard Gant is set as a series regular and A.P. Bio‘s Tucker Albrizzi will recur opposite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in Mr. Iglesias, Netflix’s upcoming multi-cam comedy series from the comedian and Cristela co-creator/executive producer Kevin Hench.

In the comedy, Iglesias plays Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Gant will play Ray Hayward, a mentor to Gabe. Albrizzi will portray a lazy slacker named Walter.

Iglesias executive produces with Hench. Joe Meloche and Ron DeBlasio. Peter Murietta, Luisa Leschin and Sam Sklavar co-executive produce.

Gant currently recurs on OWN’s Greenleaf and Showtime’s The Chi. He previously played the series regular role of Owen Thoreau Sr. on TNT’s Men of a Certain Age and recurred for several seasons on The Mindy Project. He’s repped by Greenlight Management & Production and Pakula/King & Associates.

Albrizzi plays Colin on A.P. Bio. His other TV credits include American Vandal, Trial & Error and The Big Bang Theory. He’s repped by Artists First and Pakula/King & Associates.