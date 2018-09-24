EXCLUSIVE: MoviePass Films has made a deal to invest in and co-release the next two films to be distributed by NEON: the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed Sundance award-winner Monsters and Men and Ali Abassi’s Cannes award-winner Border. Both films are completed and will open theatrically in the U.S. this fall. MoviePass Films is a joint venture between MoviePass Inc. corporate parent Helios and Matheson Analytics and Emmett Furla Oasis (EFO) Films.

Monsters and Men premieres tomorrow in New York City before it is initially released in that city and Los Angeles this Thursday. BlacKkKlansman‘s John David Washington and newcomers Anthony Ramos and Kelvin Harrison Jr. star in a film that won the Sundance Special Jury Prize for Outstanding First Feature. Pic goes wide next month. The Ali Abassi-directed Border won top prize in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard sidebar this year. Border has its stateside theatrical release in the fourth quarter, and was recently selected as Sweden’s entry for best foreign-language film.

Films Boutique

It is another inventive deal for NEON, the upstart distributor which released I, Tonya and Ingrid Goes West. The deal gives MoviePass Films an ownership position in the films in exchange for an equity investment, and it gives the MoviePass subscription service the benefit of making Monsters and Men and Border available to subscribers as “Bonus Movies,” which will not count toward their monthly in-theater movie allotment. MoviePass subscribers will also have a chance to attend the films’ red-carpet premieres and receive other special perks throughout the duration of the partnership. Moviefone, which is also owned by HMNY, will also support each release.

MoviePass Films Chairman Ted Farnsworth and Co-CEO Randall Emmett hailed NEON and called the films “high-caliber, prestige titles and great fits for the MoviePass Films banner.”

Said NEON: “We are so happy to find a partner in MoviePass that shares our passion in supporting theatrical releases.”

Neon

Fueled by the prolific output of Emmett Furla Oasis, MoviePass Films intends to produce 10 or 12 films per year, and the intention is to acquire or engage in co-productions on eight to 10 films per year as well. That includes the just-wrapped Bruce Willis-starrer 10 Minutes Gone. MoviePass bought the production company in May.

The MoviePass Films/NEON deal was inked by Zac Bright, MoviePass Films’ new President of Acquisitions, and NEON’s SVP of Acquisitions & Production, Jeff Deutchman.