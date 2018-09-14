Former Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund has booked her followup series to the NBC firefighter drama. Raymund has been tapped for the lead in P-Town, Starz’s drama that touches on the current opioid epidemic, from former Gotham writer-producer Rebecca Cutter, Power executive producer Gary Lennon and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. The project, originally picked up for development last fall, has been ordered to series and will start production in March.

Written and executive produced by Cambridge, MA-born Cutter, with Lennon on board as showrunner, P-Town centers on Jackie Quinones (Raymund), a lesbian National Marine Fisheries Services officer, happy to use her gun and badge to pick up tourist chicks in “P-Town” — the gay mecca of Provincetown, MA. But when she finds a body washed up on the beach — collateral damage of the opioid epidemic – Jackie’s life begins to circle the drain. As she faces her own addictive behaviors, she becomes increasingly obsessed with solving the murder. Jackie’s forced to confront the dark side of the idyllic summer spot – all the while putting herself and her sobriety in danger.

Lennon executive produces via his overall deal at Starz, stemming from his EP duties on the network’s hit drama series Power. Executive producing for JBTV are Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Kristie Anne Reed.

As opiate-related overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the U.S. since 2001, Massachusetts’ has been hit hard, with more than 1,250 deaths from heroin overdose in 2014. The 2015 HBO documentary Heroin: Cape Cod, USA, depicted the dire situation in Cape Cod where 85 percent of the crimes are opiate-related.

Raymund played Gabriella Dawson for six seasons on NBC’s Chicago Fire. She was one of five original series regulars whose initial contracts expired after Season 6 and the most prominent female cast member on the Wolf Entertainment/Universal TV drama. Raymund played Paramedic in Charge/Firefighter Candidate Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson.

Raymund, also is known for her role as Dana Lodge on CBS’ The Good Wife, repped by Gersh and Door 24.