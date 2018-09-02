Refresh for latest…: After cruising into China on Friday with the biggest opening day for the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout jumped to a three-day launch of $77.3M. That’s a new Middle Kingdom record for the series, and for star Tom Cruise. It’s also 84% higher than Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation which itself was a record-setter in 2015.

The full international box office weekend on Fallout was $89.1M in 65 markets to lift the overseas total to $442.7M. Globally, the Paramount Pictures/Skydance film has a running cume of $649M and is looking at a finish upwards of $750M.

In China, where M:I6 has marketing and financial backing from Alibaba Pictures, the movie also set an August IMAX record of $7.4M.

Cruise & Co have some Middle Kingdom runway ahead with strong word of mouth and no major competition immediately in sight.

Fallout naturally took some of the sting out of Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp which was last weekend’s China champ. But that hasn’t stopped the sequel from surpassing the entire lifetimes of the original Ant-Man, as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Black Panther. The global cume is now buzzing at $595M.

Elsewhere, Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom crossed $1.3B worldwide this weekend as the Japan cume rises to $71M.

Also in the billion-dollar club, Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 has become the No. 2 animated movie ever at the global box office — with Italy and Germany still to open.

And, as expected, Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians had a crazy good start in Australia to land the all-time best debut for a romcom and the studio’s best 2018 opening weekend in the market.

