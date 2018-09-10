Two generations of Miss Saigon actresses are set to co-star in the musical drama Yellow Rose. Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, who played the lead role of Kim in the original Broadway cast will star in the indie opposite Eva Noblezada, who received a Tony nomination for her role as Kim in the 2014 West End and 2017 Broadway revivals.

Directed by Diane Paragas, Yellow Rose tells the story of a 17-year old Filipino American girl from Texas who secretly dreams of becoming a country music star of old. When her mom is arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she runs away and is forced to embark on a journey to forge her own path or face deportation with her mother back to the Philippines.

This will mark Noblezada feature film debut. She will headline the film which also stars the aforementioned Salonga, country music artist Dale Watson, Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep), Gustavo Gomez (Walking Dead, Animal Kingdom), Libby Villari (Boyhood) and Princess Punzalan (Mulawin, Mula sa Puso). The film features original music composed and performed by the cast and director.

Paragas will also serve as a producer with Cecilia Mejia, Orian Williams, Rey Cuerdo, and Co-Producer Jeremiah Abraham (Warner Bros Entertainment, IW Group).