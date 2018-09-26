Mike Birbiglia’s sold-out Off Broadway show The New One will move to Broadway’s Cort Theatre next month, the producers announced today.

The limited engagement begins previews on Oct. 25, with an official opening set for Nov. 11. The limited engagement runs through Jan. 20, 2019.

“I’m so excited to be bringing The New One to The Cort Theater on Broadway which is where I saw the great Kenneth Lonergan play This Is Our Youth,” Birbiglia said at the start of a very long statement (read it all below). “Which is fitting because this show is about somebody’s youth. Not mine.”

Written by Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me), with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is directed by Seth Barrish with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet), lighting design by Aaron Copp, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.

The New One will be produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, with This American Life’s Ira Glass as Executive Producer. Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer and Mike Lavoie is Production Consultant.

The autobiographical solo show, which opened Off Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre in August, chronicles, among other things, the birth of Birbiglia’s daughter.

Here’s Birbiglia’s statement in whole: