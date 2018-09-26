Mike Birbiglia’s sold-out Off Broadway show The New One will move to Broadway’s Cort Theatre next month, the producers announced today.
The limited engagement begins previews on Oct. 25, with an official opening set for Nov. 11. The limited engagement runs through Jan. 20, 2019.
Written by Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me), with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is directed by Seth Barrish with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet), lighting design by Aaron Copp, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.
Written by Birbiglia (Sleepwalk With Me), with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is directed by Seth Barrish with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet), lighting design by Aaron Copp, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.
The New One will be produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, with This American Life’s Ira Glass as Executive Producer. Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer and Mike Lavoie is Production Consultant.
The autobiographical solo show, which opened Off Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre in August, chronicles, among other things, the birth of Birbiglia’s daughter.
Here’s Birbiglia’s statement in whole:
I’m so excited to be bringing The New One to The Cort Theater on Broadway which is where I saw the great Kenneth Lonergan play This Is Our Youth. Which is fitting because this show is about somebody’s youth. Not mine. But somebody’s! I won’t tell you any more than that. The truth is I try not to tell people anything about my new show because, I find, the less you know about the show the more you will enjoy it. My goal is to make as many people laugh as possible and ideally several hundred will cry. My producer Kevin McCollum and the Shubert Organization are letting me do that in a space that will accommodate the right amount of people. Which is about 1,100. I’m pretty sure there are union regulations about entertaining more than 1,100 people at once. So we will limit it to 1,100 people laughing and 300 people crying. A lot of people thank their spouses when they make something but with this show I really do have to thank my wife, Jennifer Hope Stein, because she wrote a lot of the best lines. She’s a writer on the show and that was important to me because I wanted to convey the truth about what we experienced together- which I will tell you nothing more about. But man is it gonna make you laugh. And cry. (Please abide by the union crying vs. laughing regulations.) And I’m thrilled to share this journey with my wife Jen, my director Seth Barrish and designers Beowulf Boritt, Aaron Copp and Leon Rothenberg, as well as my longtime collaborators Ira Glass and Joe Birbiglia. We’re bringing this squad to a new party. Hopefully there’s pizza.