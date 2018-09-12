EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominated for his role as the sociopath who gunned down Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss has boarded the Roland Emmerich-directed World War II film Midway. Criss played Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series.

Criss joins Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Nick Jonas in the big-scale Wes Tooke-scripted drama based on a battle considered to be the turning point in the war against Japan in WWII.

Produced by Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment and Harald Kloser, with Mark Gordon exec producing, the film will be released on Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on November 8, 2019. Bona Film Group releases it in China.

Starlight Entertainment Group and AGC Studios are financing the $100 million budget film, in deals that were brokered during Cannes.

Criss is repped by CAA and Hyphenate Creative Management and Hansen Jacobson.