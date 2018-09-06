Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has signed on to the Giuseppe Capotondi-directed film The Burnt Orange Heresy, joining Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki. The neo-noir thriller is based on Charles Willeford’s novel, which was adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Scott B. Smith.

Set in present-day Italy, the pic follows beguiling art critic James Figueras (Bang) who begins a romance with an alluring Berenice Hollis (Debicki). The new lovers travel to English art dealer and collector Joseph Cassidy’s (Jagger) lavish and opulent Lake Como estate. While there, Cassidy offers James a seductive deal: in exchange for a career-transformative introduction to Debney, he must steal a new masterpiece from the artist’s studio for Cassidy’s personal collection. As the couple spends time with the legendary Debney, they start to realize that nothing about the artist and their mission is what it seems. But, James is a man of lurking and dangerous ambitions and he will do anything – blackmail, arson, burglary, and even murder – to further his career.

Production will begin on location this month. David Zander of MJZ, William Horberg of Wonderful Films, and David Lancaster of Rumble Films are producing the project. Executive Producers are Aeysha Walsh of MJZ and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films.

HanWay Films is handling international sales rights, while UTA Independent Film Group is managing the US sale.

