Live with Kelly and Ryan closed out its latest week of attempts to set various Guinness world records with a ringer: Exec producer Michael Gelman now holds the title for Most Morning Talk Show Episodes Produced for a Single Talk Show.

Gelman actually set the record Wednesday with his 7,534th episode, but hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest surprised him with the news on today’s episode (watch the clip above).

“If you really wanted to, you could have left here and really achieved like the highest level of — you could have run a company, a network, film studio, you really could have,” said Ripa. “But you chose us, and we feel blessed that you have stuck by us. You’re the best. You’re the best.”

Gelman said: “It’s a true surprise. I didn’t like seeing my name in the teleprompter — like, ‘What, did I die? Am I being fired?”

The exec producer — who mostly has been known simply as Gelman since Live’s Regis Philbin days — already had set another world record way back in 1988 by becoming the youngest producer of a nationally syndicated talk show.

The “Record Breaker Week” stunts are a returning feature of the show, and this week Live set records for Most People Doing the ‘Floss’ Dance Move Simultaneously, Most Basketball Under the Leg Slam Dunks by a Team Using a Trampoline in One Minute and Tallest House of Cards in One Hour. Attempts at grape stomping and “gift wrapping a person” (Ripa, wrapping Seacrest) failed.

Watch the gift-wrapping attempt below, and check out Gelman’s surprise above.