EXCLUSIVE: National Geographic Documentary Films will air Bloomberg Philanthropies’ second film, Paris to Pittsburgh, a film that takes on the devastating effects of global warming. Pic premieres Wednesday, December 12 at 9pm ET/PT and will air globally in 172 countries and 45 languages beginning with the U.S.

Paris to Pittsburgh brings to life the impassioned efforts of individuals who are battling the most severe threats of climate change in their own backyards. Set against the national debate over coal and clean energy — and the Trump administration’s explosive decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement — the film captures what’s at stake for communities around the country, and the inspiring ways Americans are responding. Pic is produced by RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The film is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michael Bonfiglio and produced by Emmy Award winner Sidney Beaumont. Executive Producers are Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen and Katherine Oliver. Bloomberg Philanthropies and RadicalMedia previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed documentary, From the Ashes, about the legacy and future of the coal industry in the U.S.

The documentary explores the very real social and economic impacts of climate change-fueled natural disasters, from the heartland to the nation’s coastlines. It features voices from local leaders as well as everyday Americans presenting the stories behind climate related recovery and resiliency. It takes viewers through Pittsburgh’s history as a boomtown built on coal and now a city committed to energy efficiency. It also highlights Puerto Rico’s efforts to rebuild its destroyed energy grid after Hurricane Maria as well as Iowa’s emerging future as a driver of wind energy jobs in response to devastating droughts and floods.

Puerto Rico has been in the news after Trump’s claims that the crisis was an “unsung success,” which is news to the island’s leaders who were left with a death toll close to 3000.

“Paris to Pittsburgh sheds light on some of the creative, impactful and innovative solutions emerging for a sustainable future. From smart ways to improve our food supply chain through fleet farming, parking lots shaded by solar paneled roofs and college students passionate about sustainable energy jobs, this documentary provides a hopeful roadmap for the future,” said Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks. “Paris to Pittsburgh highlights the communities across the country that are taking action to confront the severe health and economic threats posed by climate change.”

“Americans are determined to uphold our end of the Paris Climate Agreement, with or without Washington’s help,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, environmentalist, Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Mayor of New York City 2002-2013. “Paris to Pittsburgh shows how disconnected Washington is from the American people on climate change, and how communities across the country are taking action to confront the severe health and economic threats it poses.”

Immediately following Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, Bloomberg announced a pledge to help fill the void. As the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Action and co-chair of America’s Pledge, Bloomberg has partnered with California Governor Jerry Brown to keep the United States in the Paris Agreement by commissioning the necessary reports on U.S. emissions to the United Nations.

Further, Bloomberg Philanthropies has committed more than $260 million to move the nation towards clean energy and tackle climate change. The Bloomberg-backed Beyond Coal initiative, which aims to secure the retirement of half the nation’s coal fleet, has already led to the closure or phasing out of 270 coal-fired power plants and helped to prevent more than 5,550 premature deaths per year. Additionally, Bloomberg Philanthropies supports sustainability in cities around the globe through C40, a network of more than 90 global megacities, and other programs including the American Cities Climate Challenge, a $70 million accelerator program to provide 20 cities with powerful new resources to help them meet – or beat – their near-term carbon pollution goals.