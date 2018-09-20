Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan is in negotiations to star in and produce a film series based on the popular John Clark character from the Tom Clancy novels for Paramount Pictures. The deal is expected to close soon with Akiva Goldsman producing the pic alongside Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and André Nemec. The word is the studio is developing two films based on the novels Rainbow Six and Without Remorse, with the latter serving as an introduction of the character and his backstory. John Clark, a.k.a John Terrence Kelly, first appeared in the 1987 Jack Ryan novel, The Cardinal of the Kremlin, before getting his own standalone story with Without Remorse in 1993. Clark is a former Navy SEAL who became an operations officer for the Central Intelligence Agency, and at one point served as Ryan’s bodyguard. On the big screen, the character has previously been portrayed by Willem Dafoe (Clear and Present Danger) and Liev Schreiber (The Sum of All Fears). Variety was first to report the news of Jordan’s attachment.