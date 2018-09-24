Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal entanglements with President Donald Trump, claims he is also representing a woman with “credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh” and his high school friend, Mark Judge.
“We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the (Senate) committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify,” Avenatti said in a Twitter post on Sunday. “The nomination must be withdrawn,” he said.
Avenatti had hinted with an earlier tweet that he had information on Kavanaugh.
“What happens at Georgetown Prep does not stay at Georgetown Prep,” he tweeted.