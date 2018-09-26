Michael Avenatti has tweeted the name and photo of the client he reports making new allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti had hinted earlier this week that the announcement was coming. The new allegations have been submitted to the Senate committee overseeing Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Julie Swetnick alleges that, at numerous parties in the D.C. area, she witnessed Kavanaugh drink excessively and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including pressing against them without their consent and attempt to expose their private body parts.

In a statement released by Avenatti, Julie Swetnick alleges that in 1981-82 she also became “aware of efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to ‘spike’ the ‘punch’ at house parties I attended with drugs and/or grain alcohol so as to cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.’”

Christine Ford, who is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow, alleges that, when they all were high school students, Kavanaugh and Judge locked her in a room at a party, where Kavanaugh pinned her on a bed and tried to remove her clothes, covering her mouth with his hand, witnessed by Judge in the room.

Swetnick said, in the document given to the Senate committee, she “witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to ‘target’ particular girls so they could be taken advantage of; it was usually a girl that was especially vulnerable because she was alone at the party or shy.”

Swetnick also claims in the statement she witnessed “efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.” She said she has a “firm recollection of boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. “These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

In about 1982, Swetnick said in her statement, she became the victim of one of the “gang” rapes at which she alleged Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present, though Swetnick did not claim any knowledge of Kavanaugh’s direct involvement in that.

Judge has issued a statement denying Swetnick’s allegations.