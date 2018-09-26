Michael Avenatti Hits TV News Circuit After Revealing Client's Accusations Against Brett Kavanaugh

Minutes after Michael Kavanetti tweeted out the identity of his Julie Swetnick and her bombshell allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the lawyer began to dash across the TV news landscape.

“My client is ready to meet with FBI agents” Avenatti told The View, and has offered to take a polygraph exam if Kavanaugh does same.

“She wants to come forward because she believes the truth should be known. Before someone is installed in the Supreme Court for life, they should be fully vetted,” Avenatti said, adding “she wants the American public to know the truth about Brett Kavanaugh and his conduct.”

Avenatti said he had a contingency plan if Sen. Chuck Grassley, head of the Senate Judiciary Committee decides to go ahead with tomorrow’s hearing and Friday’s vote without investigating his client’s claims.

“That would be absolutely outrageous, under the circumstances,” Avenatti added. “There should be no rush to confirm” and a delay of a week or a month to allow for an FBI investigation “would be of no consequence.”

Talking to MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, Avenatti made clear he had sent the allegations to the committee on Sunday.

“We disclosed this days ago,” Avenatti said, claiming committee chairman Chuck Grassley, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “and others don’t want the truth to be known regarding Brett Kavanaugh.”