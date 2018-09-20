Brian Edwards is expanding his responsibilities at MGM with a promotion to President, Television Operations. Edwards will continue to report to Mark Burnett, Chairman, Global Television Group. Edwards’ employment contract has been extended through mid- 2022.

In his new role, Edwards will oversee all business aspects of MGM’s television and digital productions. In addition, Edwards will join MGM’s Corporate Development team, reporting in this capacity to Chris Brearton, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer. Edwards also will continue to supervise operations for certain MGM joint ventures, including LightWorkers Media and Gato Grande. Edwards joined MGM in 2016 as Executive Vice President, Television Operations when MGM completed its acquisition of United Artist Media Group.

“Brian and I have worked alongside each other for many years. He is a talented executive who understands how this business works and is a leader who will keep us moving forward as we innovate and grow,” said Burnett.

“I’m very grateful to continue the journey with Mark that we started on years ago,” said Edwards. “MGM Television has a terrific creative and business team, and I couldn’t ask for better people to work alongside.”

Prior to joining MGM, Edwards was Chief Operating Officer of Mark Burnett’s companies from 2010 through the full integration of Burnett’s business into MGM. Before that, he was Head of Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of DreamWorks LLC, and was previously a partner in the LA-based law firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP.