It’s been more than 20 years since veteran fed Tommy Lee Jones recruited outsider Will Smith to join his secret governmental agency that keeps an eye on aliens living as humans in New York City. Fast-foward to 2018, and the Men in Black franchise is spinning off with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson leading the way — and now we have our first look at the pair on the set ofin F. Gary Gray’s film. Have a look below (not above).

Hemsworth took to Instagram to post an image of himself alongside his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Thompson in costume — but not in character — as Agents H and M, respectively. The accompanying slew of hashtags goes beyond mere #mib and strays into #legendsinblack and #revegers4life. Whether either is a hint at the moniker of the as-yet-untitled pic is a topic for discussion.

Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rafe Spall and Kumail Nanjani also star in the sci-fi comedy, which Sony will release the on June 14.

Here is the photo Hemsworth posted today: