EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo and Bella Thorne have been tapped to topline Leave Not One Alive, an indie revenge thriller written and directed by Jordan Galland. The pic, which is currently filming in New York, hails from Ace Pictures Entertainment and DeerJen. Jake Weary (It Follows), Michael Potts (The Wire), Benedict Samuel (Gotham), Kevin Corrigan (The Departed), and Adrian Martinez (I Feel Pretty) co-star.

The plot follows a theater actress, Lillian Cooper (Leo) whose son (Weary) dies mysteriously. When the investigating officer (Potts) rules the cause of death an accidental overdose, Lillian conducts her own investigation which leads her to an unlikely alliance with her son’s former drug dealer (Thorne). On her quest for answers, Lillian hallucinates some of the iconic characters she’s played on stage which serve as her inner voice, urging her to avenge her son’s death.

Producers are Jen Gatien, Peter Wong, and Timur Bekbosunov with Ace Pictures Entertainment’s Johnny Chang and Emma Lee serving as exec producers. CAA is handling North American sales.

Leo, who earned an Oscar for her performance in The Fighter, was recently seen on the big screen in Sony’s The Equalizer 2, opposite Denzel Washington. Throne starred alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger in Midnight Sun and next appears in Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation and Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Leo is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment, while Thorne is also with CAA as well as Thirty Three Management.