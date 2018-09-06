First Lady Melania Trump issued a scathing statement about Wednesday’s anonymously written New York Times op-ed as the White House scrambles to ferret out the administration author who claimed “many” senior officials have checked the more dangerous and/or illegal moves of an “amoral,” “impetuous,” “petty” President Donald Trump.

“Freedom of speech is an important pillar of our nation’s founding principles and a free press is important to our democracy,” Melania Trump said in her statement.

“The press should be fair, unbiased and responsible. Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today’s news.”

“People with no names are writing our nation’s history. Words are important and accusations can lead to severe consequences.”

“If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand behind their words. And people have the right to be able to defend themselves.”

“To the writer of the op-ed, you are not protecting this country. You are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions.”

In contrast, her husband’s initial statement about the op-ed was a tweet that said, “TREASON?”

In today’s public statements about the op-ed, Trump first complimented Kim Jong Un, who had tossed POTUS a lifeline by proclaiming his “unwavering faith in President Trump.”

“Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Trump tweeted this morning in re his push to de-nuke North Korea, though reports indicate that, since Trump and Kim’s made-for-TV summit, the opposite has been going on in that country.

That tweet had meshed with the stunning NYT op-ed, which said Trump has a preference for autocrats and dictators, and “little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations.”

After thanking Kim, Trump addressed the op-ed directly, lobbing some alt-right triggers – Deep State and the Fake News Media – to suggest the op-ed is more evidence they are “going Crazy” because his “Economy is booming like never before.”