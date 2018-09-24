Sky has cooked up latest high-profile comedy Hitmen, starring former Bake Off hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

The pay-TV giant, which had a busy weekend after Comcast lodged a $40B offer to takeover the company, has commissioned the six-part series to air in 2019 that will see the British presenters play a pair of contract killers.

The series is produced by Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect, which is part of Endemol Shine.

Perkins and Giedroyc play misfits Fran and Jamie, who stumbled into a career in contract killing. Working out of their scruffy van, each episode follows the hapless duo as they try to carry out their latest hit, inevitably derailed by incompetence, bickering, and inane antics. As each hit goes south, the pair are thrown into one bizarre misadventure after another, each full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas. As the mishaps rack up, Fran and Jamie’s friendship is put through the wringer. While affable goof Jamie seems content to spend her days hanging out with her best mate, the more sensitive Fran starts to question whether it’s really the life she wants. Will their friendship survive their trials and tribulations? More to the point, as the jobs get increasingly dangerous, will they even survive?

Hitmen is written by Joe Parham, who co-wrote feature film The Festival, and Joe Markham, who wrote kids series The Amazing World of Gumball. It will air on Sky One. The producer will be Arnold Widdowson and the executive producers will be Myfanwy Moore and Siobhan Bachman.

Perkins said, “I’m delighted to be part of this project, I can’t wait to sit for months on end in a hot van with my old, flatulent, double act partner.” Giedroyc added, “It’s thirty years ago that I met Sue Perkins, and we had happy times together playing ridiculous characters, then spent hours in a fetid van in order to release them around the country. Essentially nothing has changed in the Mel/Sue collective. And that’s a great comfort.”

Moore said: “We are so excited to be working with the truly fantastic female comedy partnership that is Mel and Sue, who can brandish bullets and banter brilliantly in equal measure.”

Head of Sky Comedy Jon Mountague added, “It’s such a thrill to be able to bring our customers – who keep telling us they love comedy – such sparkling shows with world class talent. Over the last 18 months our comedies have won record ratings, a host of awards and the acclaim of customers and critics alike. We’ve set a high bar, and are extremely proud to be raising it with these new and returning shows.”