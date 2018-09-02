Though he was never actually mentioned by name the entire time, the distinctly uninvited Donald Trump was roasted by speaker after speaker today at John McCain’s memorial at Washington D.C.’s National Cathedral and yet the President uncharacteristically refrained from hitting back – until now.

Having spent much of the day golfing, while the likes of George W. Bush and Barack Obama deftly pillared him, the former Celebrity Apprentice host finally took to social media this afternoon with an apparent swipe at an unnamed Meghan McCain:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

While perhaps Trump will deny that the tweet had anything to do with the memorial that Sen. McCain made abundantly clear he was not welcome at, the digital equivalent of yelling all-caps came after the younger McCain spoke for herself, her family and many who admired her father this morning in the cathedral.

Her voice cracking and tears clear for all to see, The View co-host offered a moving eulogy to her father on Saturday and earned poignant applause from the former POTUS’ and others in the political and cultural elite at Trump’s expense.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served,” the now deceased Arizona Senator’s daughter said before truly launching in.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” the former Fox News Channel co-host added to a very very warm and loud reception from the bipartisan crowd.

The omissions in Trump’s reaction today in many ways mirrors his immediate retort to the news of his longtime critic Sen. McCain on August 25 from brain cancer. While offering “sympathy” and “respect” to the 2008 Presidential candidate’s family, the current President didn’t make a single remark that day about McCain’s long military and political service.

Suffering sustained backlash over the next few days in his latest of many snubs of the self-described “maverick” Senator, Trump’s White House finally put out a statement praising McCain on August 27, though it made a point to note “our differences on policy and politics.” Flags on the Executive Mansion and other federal building were put back to half-staff for McCain until tomorrow’s private funeral at the Naval Academy with an Oval Office proclamation.

Originally supposed to go to Camp David for the weekend, Trump made a clear decision to stay in D.C. today even though most of the nation’s capitol’s most prominent citizens clearly wanted nothing to do with him – which probably didn’t feel so great to the easily slighted 45th POTUS.

As for Meghan McCain, she did not respond back to Trump’s seemingly response to her – but she did put this up online today:

Today we lost our hero, our friend, our mentor, our father, our grandfather and our husband. Together we mourn and together we go on. pic.twitter.com/KZZ53fgGza — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 1, 2018

Yeah, that’s pretty great.