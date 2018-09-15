Mayweather-Pacquiao Boxing Rematch In Works – Set PPV Record In 2015

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will apparently have a rematch of their record-setting boxing match later this year.

Mayweather posted on Instagram Saturday, saying, “I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way.”

The last time the two met was in May 2015, when the “Fight of the Century” generated 4.6 million PPV buys and over $400 million. The match itself was considered underwhelming, with Mayweather winning a unanimous decision.

Individually, Mayweather and Pacquiao are the No. 1 and No. 2 attractions on PPV. Mayweather has generated 19.5 million buys and $1.3 billion in revenue to Pacquiao’s 19.2 million buys and $1.2 billion in revenue.