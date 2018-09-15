Mayweather-Pacquiao Boxing Rematch In Works – Set PPV Record In 2015

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will apparently have a rematch of their record-setting boxing match later this year.
Mayweather posted on Instagram Saturday, saying, “I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way.”
The last time the two met was in May 2015, when the “Fight of the Century” generated 4.6 million PPV buys and over $400 million. The match itself was considered underwhelming, with Mayweather winning a unanimous decision.
Individually, Mayweather and Pacquiao are the No. 1 and No. 2 attractions on PPV. Mayweather has generated 19.5 million buys and $1.3 billion in revenue to Pacquiao’s 19.2 million buys and $1.2 billion in revenue.
Mayweather made about $220 million from the previous Pacquiao fight. He retired undefeated.
His Saturday Instagram posting included a video of Mayweather and Pacquiao talking to each other at a music festival in Tokyo. What they are saying is largely indiscernable, but Pacquiao tells Mayweather, “I have the belt.” Mayweather responded, “I’m going to take it from you like I did before.”
ESPN reported that Mayweather claimed he is targeting December for a comeback.
“We gonna take the belt. We gonna get the payday. And I don’t want no shoulder excuses,” Mayweather said, an allusion to Pacquiao’s performance in their last bout, when the Filipino boxer claimed a right shoulder injury hampered his lackluster effort.
Mayweather has two wins since facing Pacquiao: against Andre Berto in 2015 and his August 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor in the UFC star’s boxing debut. Mayweather said after the McGregor bout that “this was my last fight.” He is 50-0 and was believed to be retired.
Pacquiao (60-7-2) is 39 and last fought in July, defeating Lucas Matthysse to win a secondary welterweight title.