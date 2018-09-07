Mayans MC, Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff, drew solid numbers in its series premiere Tuesday in Live+SD, with 2.53 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the key adults 18-49 demo.

The numbers are nearly identical to the Sons of Anarchy premiere on Sept. 3, 2008, which also drew 2.53 million viewers with a slightly higher 1.2 among adults 18-49. Mayans MC in a time when delayed and on-demand viewing was far less common. This marks the biggest FX new series premiere since the blockbuster debut of American Crime Story with People v. OJ.

The Purge series, based on The Purge movie franchise, drew 1.39 million viewers in its Tuesday premiere, and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. That is just shy of the February premiere of Unsolved (1.6 million, 0.67) in the same time slot.

Meanwhile, BET’s miniseries The Bobby Brown Story wrapped its two-night premiere Tuesday with 6.6 million total viewers, including premiere telecasts and 1st encores across BET and BET Her.

On BET alone, Night 1 on Monday drew 2.2 million total viewers with a 1.60 rating in the 18-49 demo. Night 2 total viewers increased to 2.4 million with a 1.62 rating in 18-49. While off from the record highs for BET’s The New Edition Story, these are respectable numbers.

The miniseries also dominated social, helping BET to rank as the No. 1 most social cable primetime network on television for two consecutive nights, Tuesday Sept. 4 and Wednesday, Sept. 5.