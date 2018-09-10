After a solid Live+same day debut, Mayans M.C., FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff, drew 2.5 million Adults 18-49, up+84% from Live+same day, 2.8 million Adults 25-54 and and 1 million Adults 18-34 in Live+3, making it the highest rated cable series premiere of 2018 in the key demos. It was the highest-rated cable drama series premiere in Adults 18-49 since January 2016.

Overall, the L+3 audience for Mayans‘ premiere telecast was 4.6 million, up 82% from LSD. It was FX’s most-watched series premiere since the February 2016 record-breaking opener of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in both Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers.

While the L+SD ratings for the Mayans M.C. debut was in line with the Sons of Anarchy premiere on September 3, 2008 (even in total viewers and down a notch in 18-49, iMayans pulled up in L3, which is to be expected given the difference in popularity of delayed viewing in 2006 and 2016. Mayans was up +46% in Adults 18-49 (2.5 million vs. 1.7 million) and +64% in Total Viewers (4.6 million vs. 2.8 million) from the comparable SOA numbers.

In addition, 19% of the premiere audience for Mayans M.C., which features a predominantly Hispanic cast, was Hispanic — the highest composition of any FX Networks series premiere.

Mayans M.C. was cable’s most-watched program last Tuesday in all key Adult and Men demos as well as Total Viewers, and the most-watched program on TV, inclusive of broadcast, in Adults 18-34, Men 18-34, and Men 18-49.

The second most watched cable program last Tuesday was the first part of The Bobby Brown Story on BET with 3.1 million viewers, up +40% from L+SD, 1.8 million of them in the adults 18-49 demo, up +38%.

The new USA/Syfy drama The Purge also did well, drawing 2.3 million on USA in total viewers, +63% from L+SD, and 1.1 million adults 18-49, +61%.