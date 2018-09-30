After former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon accused series creator Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment, he has denied the claims numerous times. The allegations came to light again in a recent interview with Vanity Fair and Weiner, once again, had to stand his ground.

In a report from The Information in November 2017, Gordon alleges that Weiner told her that she owed it to him to let him see her naked. Gordon told the website her confidence was shaken by the incident and she hasn’t worked in television since.

“I really don’t remember saying that,” he told Vanity Fair. “I’m not hedging to say it’s not impossible that I said that, but I really don’t remember saying it.”

He continues by saying that he “can’t see a scenario” where he would say something like that. “What I can see is, it was 10 years ago and I don’t remember saying it. When someone says you said something, like the experience we just had right now—I don’t remember saying that,” he said of the allegations. “I never felt that way and I never acted that way towards Kater.”

According to Gordon, Weiner made the comment late one night when they were working on a script for that season’s finale. She was fired a year later, which prompted media to speculate on the reasons, since she had just shared an Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Emmy in 2009 with Weiner.

Weiner’s forthcoming series The Romanoffs is set to debut on Amazon Oct. 12.