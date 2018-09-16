An outpouring of sympathy has taken over Twitter, as Friends star Matthew Perry revealed in a tweet that he’s spent the last three months in a hosptal bed.
Perry tweeted on Friday: “Three months in a hospital bed. Check.” Earlier information from his representative revealed he underwent surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is 49 years old, and no updates on why the surgery required the extensive hospital stay was revealed.
“He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heels,” said his representative’s statement.
Perry’s condition is sometimes known as a ruptured bowel. It is a hole in the gastrointestinal tract and could lead to a serious infection or other complications if not treated.
Perry played Chandler Bing on the Friends sitcom. He has been candid about past struggles with sobriety, entering rehab in 2001. He has been sober for 17 years.