Mattel, the popular toy company behind such brands as Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Hot Wheels and Thomas and Friends, is launching Mattel Films, a new division focused on developing and producing motion pictures based on the brand’s iconic franchises. Oscar-nominated producer Robbie Brenner has been appointed to lead Mattel Films as executive producer, reporting to Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chairman and CEO.

“Mattel is home to one of the world’s greatest portfolios of beloved franchises, and the creation of Mattel Films will allow us to unlock significant value across our IP,” said Kreiz. “Robbie is a gifted storyteller and a highly respected filmmaker with deep relationships in entertainment. She is the perfect leader to bring our celebrated brands to life.”

“Generations of children around the world have grown up with deep emotional connections to Mattel’s brands and characters,” said Brenner. “There are so many stories to be told and so many imaginations to be captured by these iconic brands, and I look forward to working with Ynon and his team to do so.”

Brenner was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture for Dallas Buyers Club, and her film Burden won the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award. Prior to Mattel, Brenner was the Partner and President of the film division at The Firm, as well as President of Production at Relativity Media. She also ran the classics division at Davis Entertainment, and previously, she held SVP roles at 20th Century Fox and Miramax. Brenner is also a member of the executive branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Brenner oversaw the production of dozens of movies, including Oscar winner The Fighter; the Snow White Adaptation Mirror Mirror starring Julia Roberts; the 3-D epic Immortals; as well as Nicholas Sparks book adaptions Dear John, starring Channing Tatum, and Safe Haven, with Josh Duhamel and Julianne Hough. Brenner was also pivotal in the acquisition of the Sundance documentary Catfish and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut Don Jon, starring Gordon-Levitt and Scarlett Johansson.

Already there are a few Mattel brand movies in the works, such as Barbie and Masters of the Universe at Sony.