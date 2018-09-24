EXCLUSIVE: Mattel Films has hired Kevin McKeon as Supervising Producer and he’ll report to Robbie Brenner who was recently hired as the label’s Executive Producer and Head.

McKeon will shepherd the development of feature film content for Mattel’s brands and other related creative content, and supervise during the production and post-production processes. He’ll also cultivate relationships with filmmakers and industry creatives for Mattel Films and its brands.

McKeon worked with Brenner previously most recently as a production executive at Unburdended Entertainment where Brenner was principal, and at Relativity Media’s independent label Relativity Squared (R2) where he served as a creative executive. He originally cut his teeth as Brenner’s assistant and worked with her during the production of the Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, for which she was nominated for best picture.

Prior to Unburdended Entertainment, McKeon worked as VP and then SVP of Production in The Firm’s film department where he served as EP on IFC’s coming-of-age film, The Tribes of Palos Verdes with Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe, and the forthcoming redemption drama, Burden, starring Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker, Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson and Usher. Burden bowed in competition at the Sundance Film Festival and won the 2018 US Dramatic Audience Award. The film also won the Narrative Audience Award at the Nantucket Film Festival in June. McKeon also worked at Oliver Stone’s production shingle, Ixtlan, Inc, during the production of Universal’s Savages and at Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films. He cut his teeth in physical production on such movies as Valentine’s Day, Edge of Darkness and Seven Pounds. He is a graduate of Emerson College and a member of the Producers Guild of America in the Producers Council.