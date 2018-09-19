Because Gordon Ramsay apparently isn’t busy enough, Fox has ordered a 10th season of his MasterChef. The renewal of the unscripted hit from Endemol Shine comes ahead of tonight’s Season 9 finale.

The network also said today that Natalka Znak (Hardcore Pawn) has joined the show as executive producer.

Nationwide casting calls for Season 10 have begun and will continue throughout September as MasterChef looks for the next batch of home cooks to compete for the coveted white apron. And, for the first time ever, Ramsay’s own culinary team will be hitting the road with the casting team to be his eyes and ears — checking out potential contestants and tasting their culinary creations.

The irascible Ramsay’s full plate also includes or has included such U.S. culinary reality series as spinoff MasterChef Junior, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Hell’s Kitchen and Culinary Genius. He also fronts multiple series on British TV.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.