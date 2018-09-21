Endemol Shine North America has renewed its deal with MasterChef executive producer Georgie Hurford-Jones and named her to the newly created position of SVP Unscripted Original Series and Specials.

Hurford-Jones, who has been with Endemol Shine North America since June 2015, will continue to oversee the studio’s successful MasterChef franchise, where she serves as executive producer on Fox’s MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. She also is helping lead production efforts on Endemol Shine’s upcoming series Family Food Fight for ABC and will oversee all of the studio’s upcoming unscripted specials. Hurford-Jones, who formerly was SVP Unscripted Programming, reports to DJ Nurre, EVP Unscripted Original Programming at Endemol Shine North America.

Prior to joining Endemol Shine, Hurford-Jones served as an executive producer and oversaw NBC’s hit America’s Got Talent after launching ITV’s BAFTA Award-winning Britain’s Got Talent, while serving as SVP of Simon Cowell’s Syco TV. She also formerly was in charge of ITV’s UK series Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant & Dec’s Gameshow Marathon and was a producer on the Channel 4 series So Graham Norton.

“Georgie’s sense of humor, exceptional storytelling skills and ability to bring the very best out of talent, make her an invaluable member of our team,” Nurre said. “We’re fortunate to have a producer of her caliber working on and elevating our growing slate of specials & series.”