“I was flying a kite and it got caught on a nanny,” says one of the little Banks children, offering as good an explanation as any for the arrival of the ultimate child-minder in this new trailer for Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Directed by Rob Marshall and starring Emily Blunt in the title role, the musical, floating down just before this Christmas, is a sequel to 1964’s Julie Andrews classic, and judging by this trailer seems spot-on in terms of tone and style. There’s even a big, splashy and colorful animation-live action hybrid scene, complete with penguins.

All that’s missing is Dick Van Dyke – but not for long. Make sure to stick around for the entire trailer.

Mary Poppins Returns, co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters, follows the flying nanny as she pops back into the lives of the now-grown Banks children Michael and Jane (Whishaw and Mortimer) just when they need her most. Michael’s wife has died, and his kids need a spoonful of good, old-fashioned Mary.

Hamilton creator Miranda plays Poppins’ friend Jack, “an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.” Walters plays housekeeper Ellen, and the children are played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson. Colin Firth is a banker, Meryl Streep appears as Mary’s eccentric cousin Topsy, Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, and Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth’s character.

Marshall directs from a screenplay by David Magee and screen story by Magee & Marshall & John DeLuca, based on the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The producers are DeLuca, Marshall, and Marc Platt with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The music score is by Marc Shaiman and the film features all new original songs with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters December 19. Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think.