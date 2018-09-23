Notorious pedophile Mary Kay Letourneau told Australia’s Sunday Night, a news and current affairs show on the Seven Network, that she had no idea what she did was a crime.

The former American schoolteacher, who twice went to jail over her affair with a 12-year-old student she later married and had children with, plead guilty in 1996 to two counts of felony second-degree rape of a child. Letourneaou was 34, married, and had four children.

Letourneau’s saga was made into a USA Network movie in 2000, All-American Girl: The Mary Kay Letourneau Story. The story has also been chronicled on numerous news features, including Biography’s documentary, Mary Kay Letourneau: Autobiography,

She began a relationship with student Vili Fualaau during summer school. Now, she claims, she had no idea it was wrong.

“If someone had told me, if anyone had told me, there is a specific law that says this is a crime,” she said on Sunday Night to interviewer Matt Doran. “I did not know. I’ve said this over and over again. Had I’d known, if anyone knows my personality. Just the idea, this would count as a crime.”

Letourneau and Fualaau married in 2005, but briefly separated in 2017 before reconciling. The interview also included her daughters with Fualaau, one of them born while she was incarcerated.