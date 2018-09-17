Mary Hatch has been hired as the DGA’s assistant executive director in the guild’s New York office, where she will be involved in the administration of film and television agreements and represent assistant directors and unit production managers in the eastern region. She came to the DGA from SAG-AFTRA, where she most recently served as manager of television and new media entertainment contracts out of its New York office.

“We are very pleased to have Mary join our senior management team,” said DGA national executive director Russ Hollander. “Her union experience will be a valuable asset in negotiating and enforcing DGA agreements. We look forward to putting her experience and skills to use in the service of our AD and UPM members.”

Hatch has more than ten years of experience in labor unions, starting out as an administrative assistant to AFTRA’s national directors of News & Broadcast and Organizing before being promoted to a contract administrator in its entertainment division, and later as a business rep for television contracts at SAG-AFTRA in New York.

“Mary’s ten years of experience working for a New York entertainment union – and all of the industry experience that comes with it – will make her an excellent representative for our Eastern AD/UPM members,” said DGA eastern executive director Neil Dudich, to whom she will report.