After months and months of silence, recent teases and a New York Comic Com slot have made it pretty clear that the long awaited third season of Marvel’s Daredevil was getting ready to launch on Netflix soon.

Today we have a date.

The Charlie Cox led Season 3 of Daredevil will debut on the streaming service on October 19.

That’s just over a week after Cox and co-stars Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio, Joanne Whalley take the NYCC stage at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on October 6. With special guests likely to show up as always at these Marvel things, they will officially be joined Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali, showrunner Erik Oleson and Marvel TV boss and Daredevil EP Jeph Loeb at the 1:45 PM ET starting panel.

Coming over two years since its Season 2 launch on March 18,2016, Daredevil has seen second seasons of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and, most recently, Iron Fist premiere in the interim. Season 3 of what was Marvel’s first series on the streaming service takes place after The Defenders miniseries of summer 2017 and is somewhat based on beloved 1980s ‘Born Again’ story of the comic

As you can see, the latest teaser (see above) and new posters distinctly play into the self-proclaimed “darkness” of this new season.

Or, as the Man Without Fear himself notes: “You can suffocate evil,” says a clearly darkened and bloodied Cox in the latest look at the Hell’s Kitchen based series, “but it will find a way to come back even stronger.”

Perhaps like Daredevil itself.