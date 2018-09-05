EXCLUSIVE: With a line-up that includes The Runaways, The Gifted and more, it makes sense that Marvel would debut the long-awaited return of Daredevil in NYC just blocks from the Man Without Fear’s stomping ground of Hell’s Kitchen and that’s exactly what’s going down next month at New York Comic Con.

While we don’t have a launch date yet for the third season of the Charlie Cox-led Netflix series, Daredevil will be part of Marvel’s near takeover of the Big Apple confab with an appearance at Madison Square Garden that first weekend of October, I’ve learned.

Nothing is 100% confirmed yet but Cox, Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio and new addition Joanna Whalley are expected to be among the cast members taking the stage to show fans some of the new season. Season 3 of what was Marvel’s first series on the streaming service takes place after The Defenders miniseries and is somewhat based on beloved 1980s ‘Born Again’ story of the comics.

Of course, this being Marvel and its TV boss Jeph Loeb also expect surprise appearances and other news to be dropped on-stage in what has become an annual extravaganza for the Disney-owned company.

In that vein, having made its debut at NYCC last year, Marvel’s The Runaways is back for the October 4 – 7 festival now too. With its second season set to start on Hulu on December 21, the Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage showrun series of superowered teens will also be taking the stage at MSG next month, with new footage in the offering.

Fresh off having dropped a Season 2 trailer at San Diego Comic Con back in July, Fox’s mutant series The Gifted now beings its ware to NYCC and the Javits Center too just days after premiering on the still Rupert Murdoch owned net on September 25.

Adding to the festivities, Marvel Animation will also be presenting a Marvel Rising panel at NYCC and screening the small screen flick Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. But this is Comic Con not TV Con and Marvel is also heading to the Big Apple next month with unveilings from its Marvel New Media (AKA livestreaming galore). Marvel Comics, Marvel Themed Entertainment and Marvel Games divisions too, with Marvel Contest of Champions and more. As always, the company will be having a big booth presence on the convention floor with autograph sessions, giveaways and more – cause that’s what they do, isn’t it?

Centered at the Javits but utilizing numerous nearby venues, NYCC runs from October 4 to October 7. Stay tuned for more coverage from Deadline both before and during the confab.