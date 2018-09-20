Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest today to running over a man and killing him in a restaurant parking lot three years ago. He is expected to be sentenced to 28 years in state prison on the charge.

Knight entered his plea to one count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a special allegation that he used a deadly weapon, a truck.

Knight, 53, was once one of the most feared men in the record industry during his days as CEO of Death Row Records, a gangsta rap label that spawned massive hits by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac. At its peak, the label was estimated to be grossing $100 million per year.

The expected prison time is in relation to a January 2015 incident that occurred on the set for the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton. An altercation occurred outside the Tam’s Burgers Compton restaurant, and Knight ran over two men with his truck. Terry Carter, 55, was killed and the other man was injured.

Knight, who at the time was out on bail in a robbery case, fled the scene but was later arrested.

Under the sentencing guidelines, Knight would receive the high-term of 11 years in prison for the voluntary manslaughter count, which would double because he has a prior conviction under California’s three strikes law. He also would receive an additional five years because the conviction was for a serious and violent felony and a year for the deadly weapon allegation.

By entering his plea, Knight also will resolve two other pending criminal cases. Knight was indicted for making criminal threats in August 2014. He also was charged for allegedly stealing a camera from a woman in September 2014. Those charges would be dismissed by a judge at sentencing.