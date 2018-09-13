Broadway actress and three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie died this morning in New York. She was 57.

Her death was announced by her husband, actor Jason Danieley. Mazzie had been fighting ovarian cancer since her diagnosis three years ago.

Lauded for her unforgettable performances in Ragtime, Kiss Me, Kate and, perhaps most of all, Stephen Sondheim’s 1994 musical Passion, Mazzie was mourned today by Broadway. “This is absolutely devastating,” tweeted Patti Murin of Frozen. “What a bright, shining light she was…”

“The lights of Broadway all shine a little dimmer tonight,” wrote Daniel Dae Kim, her co-star in 2016’s The King and I. “My heart goes out to Jason and all who were lucky enough to call her family or friend.”

“Beautiful, brave and inspiring,” wrote Harvey Fierstein. “A glorious voice and an even better human being…”

Mazzie made her Broadway debut in 1985 in the Huckleberry Finn musical Big River. She earned her first Tony nomination nine years later for her performance as Clara in Passion, and her second in 1998 as Mother in Ragtime. Her starring role in 1999’s Kiss Me, Kate brought her third nomination.

Other stage credits include 2002’s Man of La Mancha (which reteamed her with Ragtime‘s Brian Stokes Mitchell), Spamalot, Next to Normal, Off Broadway’s revival of Carrie and, just this year and also Off Broadway, Terrence McNally’s Fire and Air.

Mazzie was inducted into New York’s Theater Hall of Fame last year. She met Danieley when both appeared in the Off Broadway 1996 production Trojan Women: A Love Story. They married the following year, and later would perform in concert together.

On TV, Mazzie had a recurring role as Kathy Halverson in the CBS sitcom Still Standing (2003-2006).

The actress is survived by Danieley, her mother and a brother.

Here is Mazzie performing Kander & Ebb’s “And The World Goes Round” in 2016:

Beautiful, brave and inspiring. A glorious voice and an even better human being. Have any doubts? Just look at the love she inspires in her husband, Jason Danieley. A loss for us all. Marin Mazzie, Star of Ragtime and Passion, Dies at 57 https://t.co/hM2PlZkEIA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) September 13, 2018

Marin Mazzie was one of the most talented performers I’ve ever had the chance to work with. The last time I saw her she had the most radiant smile you ever did see. 57 is tragic. What a loss for Broadway. What a loss for us all. pic.twitter.com/ltl5Q32kWj — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 13, 2018

She was a Light, a supremely open & generous being, a hilarity, a singular talent, a beloved friend, a life force, a wise one, among many things, & here she is in TROJAN WOMEN which I directed in 1996 when she and Jason met & began a love story for the ages. RIP Marin Mazzie. 💔 pic.twitter.com/wfC2tEbkAd — Tina Landau (@TinaLandau) September 13, 2018

The lights of Broadway all shine a little dimmer tonight.

My heart goes out to Jason and all who were lucky enough to call her family or friend.

Rest In Peace and Love, @MarinMazzie.https://t.co/3HqWheWAq0 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) September 13, 2018

Marin Mazzie, exquisite, gifted Lady of The Theatre—beautiful, extraordinary Singer/Actress. So very sorry to hear about her passing away. Deepest condolences & love to her lovely husband @jasondanieley. Marin Mazzie, Broadway Musical Star, Is Dead at 57 https://t.co/KBrZrwcP1d — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) September 13, 2018

I am saddened beyond words at the passing of the wonderful @MarinMazzie Such a great person and incredible talent. She was strong and radiant when last I saw her. My condolences to @JasonDanieley and all who loved her. She will be sadly missed. A beautiful light gone out. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 13, 2018

Marin Mazzie, you were an idol and an icon. Sending love to her loved ones on this profound loss. — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) September 13, 2018

Oh no. RIP Marin Mazzie. Too soon. — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) September 13, 2018