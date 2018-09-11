EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian and actress Maria Bamford has signed with ICM Partners.

Bamford is popular among comedy nerds but has also appeared in numerous comedy specials and TV shows. Her most recent comedy special Old Baby is available on Netflix. She Also starred in the original Netflix series Lady Dynamite which was created by Pam Brady and Mitch Hurwitz. The series is based on Bamford’s life and has drawn critical acclaim as well as controversy as it spans from light to dark topics such as suicide and psychiatric conditions.

The multihyphenate is also known for lending her distinct voice to numerous animated series including Talking Tom and Friends, BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots and the Emmy-winning PBS series Word Girl. She has also appeared in the Netflix reboot of Arrested Development as the meth addict with a heart of gold DeBrie Bardeaux. She is also known for co-creating, writing and starring in the Funny or Die-produced The Program With Melinda Hill.

She is the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials. She is also the recipient of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic in 2014.

Bamford will continue to work with her lawyer Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg-Daniels, be managed by Bruce Smith at Omnipop and will continue to be represented by Gersh in touring.