Margot Robbie and Matthias Schoenaerts are attached to star in World War II thriller Ruin.

Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed) will direct Ryan and Matthew Firpo’s Black List topping-script. Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures is producing alongside Kurzel.

MadRiver’s Ara Keshishian is executive producing alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, who are co-financing. CAA Media Finance packaged the film and is handling the U.S. rights while IMR International will handle foreign sales.

Set in the ruins of post-WWII Germany, pic will follow a Holocaust survivor (Robbie) who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with an ex-SS captain (Schoenaerts) in her quest to exact revenge. Together, they hunt down the surviving members of the captain’s former Nazi death squad. Principal photography is slated to begin Q2, 2019 in Prague. Gal Gadot had been in talks for the Robbie role 12 months ago.

Robbie will next star as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots for Focus Features alongside Saoirse Ronan. She is currently in production on Quentin Tarantino’s One Upon A Time in Hollywood and will next play Harley Quinn in the untitled Birds of Prey film for Warner Bros. Schoenaerts can next be seen in David Oelhoffen’s Close Enemies, which premiered at Venice, Thomas Vinterberg’s Kursk, which is heading to Toronto, and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s Mustang, which is due out next year.

Kurzel made his debut directing The Snowtown Murders, followed by Macbeth starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

Robbie is represented by Management 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management, Attorney Jeff Bernstein and Narrative PR.; Schoenaerts is represented by CAA and UBBA in Europe; and Kurzel by CAA and Katie Richter in Australia. Ryan and Matthew Firpo are represented by UTA and LBI Entertainment.

MadRiver’s production slate also includes What Is Life Worth with Michael Keaton; and James Gray’s Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt for Fox and New Regency. IMR titles at Toronto include Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, Olivier Assayas’ The Wasp Network, and John Michael McDonough’s The Forgiven.