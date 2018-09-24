Warner Bros had a release date in mind all along for its DC movie Birds of Prey, and it will be opening the untitled Margot Robbie project on Febraury 7, 2020.

Originally WB had reserved Febraury 14 of that year to let the Harley Quinn crusader movie fly but then decided a week earlier was better. There’s an untitled Disney live-action title slated for February 14 — oh, and MGM’s Bond 25 — and now Birds of Prey nests on the first weekend in February, which will include such competition as Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2 and Paramount’s animated feature The Loud House. Something has to move, as Birds of Prey no doubt will be a four-quad title.

Warner Bros. will have the Imax screens when Birds of Prey opens that weekend; that’s a big part of the equation for any title looking to get to a record debut.

Last week we reported on the actresses reading for the parts of Huntress, Rene Montoya and Black Canary in the Cathy Yan-directed Suicide Squad spinoff.