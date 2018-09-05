Sen. Marco Rubio and InfoWars gadfly Alex Jones got into a verbal altercation that threatened to turn physical in an odd spectacle that unfolded in front of a cluster of reporters interviewing Rubio.

Rubio, a Republican from Florida, serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which questioned Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about the ways their platforms are manipulated by outside forces. InfoWars has recently been banned by several services, though notably remains active on Twitter.

During the exchange (see video below), Jones repeatedly interrupted the interview, essentially video-bombing it to complain about alleged bias at social-media giants against right-wing voices. (He took that same attention-seeking act to reporters from CNN and other outlets.) At first, Rubio claimed not to recognize Jones, who prompted him: “InfoWars? Billions of views?” A reporter can be heard echoing the affiliation of Jones in an effort to bring some coherence to the scene.

Rubio gamely tried to ignore the interruption, but seconds later, when Jones touched his shoulder, Rubio turned to him with an icy glare. “Don’t touch me again, man,” he said. “I’m asking you not to touch me again.”

He then threatened to “take care of you myself” before calling police. “Oh, he’ll beat me up!” Jones responded, turning to the gaggle of reporters with theatrical outrage.

“You’re not going to silence me,” Jones fumed. “You’re not going to silence America. You are like a little gangster thug.”

Things only degenerated further from there, with Rubio soon walking away and telling the reporters they could feel free to interview “this clown.” Jones retorts, “Look at this little frat boy. Go back to your bath house.”

Here is video of the exchange: