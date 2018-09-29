Following an impressive Live+same day debut, NBC’s new drama Manifest was even more impressive in its Live+3 delivery.

After three days of playback, the missing plane series’ L+SD viewership increased by a whopping +5.7 million viewers (from 10.4 million to 16.1 million, +55%). That was the third largest absolute gain for a broadcast series premiere ever, behind ABC’s Roseanne (+6.586 million, 3/27/2018) How To Get Away with Murder (+5.9 million on 9/25/14). Manifest edged the L3 lifts of last fall’s new drama premiere standout, ABC’s The Good Doctor (+5.5 million). Manifest had the largest absolute 18-49 L3 gain on Monday, +1.47 rating (from 2.2 to 3.6).

ABC

The Good Doctor, whose Season 2 opener faced the Manifest debut at 10 PM, pushing it down to a L+SD viewership and demo series lows, rebounded in a big way in delayed viewing. The medical drama had the highest % lifts on Monday, 95% in 18-49 (1.23 rating) and 68% in total viewers (5.1 million). Growing to 12.4 million viewers and a 2.5 18-49 rating in L+3, The Good Doctor moved from #6 for the night in 18-49 in Live+SD to #3 in the demo, behind The Big Bang Theory and Manifest, and #4 in total viewers, behind BBT, Manifest and Young Sheldon.

Live+SD Monday champ The Big Bang Theory kept its crown in L+3, adding a 1.24 18-49 rating and 3.9 million viewers but Manifest significantly cut its lead after 3 days of delayed viewing (3.7 vs. 3.6 in 18-48 and 16.8 vs. 16. 1 million viewers), making for a very tight race for No.1 in Live+7 with a chance of an upset.

CBS

Underlying the strong competition in the Monday 10 PM hour this season, CBS’ Bull, newly relocated to the time period with year-to-year L+SD declines, had the second biggest % lift in 18-49 for the night, behind slot mate The Good Doctor and ahead of fellow 10 PM drama Manifest, and third biggest in total viewers, behind The Good Doctor and Manifest.

Here are the L+3 gains for all Monday series on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox.

network…………………….adults 18-49 rating…………….total viewers (in millions)

ABC………………………….L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift……L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Dancing w/the Stars 1.0 1.3 +0.27 +21% 7.7 9.1 +1.4 +18%

The Good Doctor 1.3 2.5 +1.23 +95% 7.35 12.43 +5.1 +69%

CBS…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Big Bang Theory 2.5 3.7 +1.24 +50% 12.9 16.8 +3.9 +30%

Young Sheldon 1.7 2.5 +0.77 +45% 10.6 13.4 +2.8 +27%

Magnum P.I. 1.2 1.7 +0.51 +44% 8.1 11.0 +2.9 +35%

Bull 0.9 1.5 +0.63 +72% 7.3 11.3 +3.9 +53%

NBC…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

The Voice 2.0 2.5 +0.44 +22% 9.7 11.5 +1.8 +19%

Manifest 2.2 3.6 +1.47 +68% 10.4 16.1 +5.7 +55%

FOX…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

The Resident 1.1 1.6 +0.46 +42% 4.9 7.0 +2.1 +43%

911 1.6 2.5 +0.88 +55% 6.6 9.8 +3.2 +48%