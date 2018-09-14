Mandy Moore is venturing into producing. The This Is Us star has signed a pod deal with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind the hit NBC family drama.

Under the pact, Moore will develop and produce new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming through her newly launched company, which will hire an executive. She already is working on finding material and is exploring various potential ideas, including women-focused stories and projects with a musical bent.

Actress-singer Moore stars as matriarch Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and, along with the rest of the cast, she won a drama ensemble SAG Award this year. Moore, who has voiced Rapunzel in the Disney animated movie Tangled and the offshoot TV series, is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and attorney PJ Shapiro.