Kali Rocha, who has recurred opposite Matt LeBlanc on the first two seasons of Man With A Plan, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of the CBS comedy.

Rocha plays Marcy Burns, the bossy sister-in-law to Adam Burns (LeBlanc). She has appeared in 24 episodes.

“Kali is effortlessly funny,” said Jackie Filgo, executive producer and co-creator of Man With A Plan. “She’s always believable, yet finds a way to add comedy. When you come across someone like Kali, you don’t want to let her go.”

Season three of Man With A Plan is currently in production and will premiere during the 2018-19 season.

In addition to LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Matt Cook, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann and Hala Finely also star. Jackie Filgo, Jeff Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler serve as executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

Liv & Maddie alum Rocha’s TV credits include Sherri, Will & Grace, Monk, Modern Family and recurring roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Grey’s Anatomy. On the big screen, Rocha has been seen in Arthur Miller’s film adaptation of The Crucible, Meet The Parents, The Object of My Affection, among others. Rocha is repped by Innovative Artists.