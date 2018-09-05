Fox 4 reports a man intentionally rammed his truck into the side of the studio building in Dallas early Wednesday, then jumped out of the vehicle and began “ranting.”

“A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning, Fox 4 tweeted. “He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location.”

The station reported Dallas police were investigating to ensure there was nothing dangerous inside the bag. No injuries were reported. The incident happened shortly before 7 AM ET.

According to Fox4 reporter Brandon Todd, the man stood outside the building saying something about “high treason,” ranted about a sheriff’s department and then held up papers against window.

A photo posted the station on the Fox 4 News website showed the man in handcuffs on the ground flanked by police officers and boxes and papers strewn throughout the parking lot.