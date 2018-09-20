Brittany Geldmacher has joined Scopely as head of brand and corporate communications to lead both external and internal communications.
“Britt’s communications and brand strategy expertise as well as her wealth of experience across both entertainment and technology will be invaluable as we further grow our business,” Chief Revenue Officer Tim O’Brien said in a statement.
Scopely is a publisher such mobile games, including such popular titles as WWE Champions, Walking Dead: Road To Survival, YAHTZEE® With Buddies, Wheel of Fortune Free Play and the upcoming Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem.
The company has raised over $250M in financing from investors including Revolution Growth, Horizons Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Evolution Media Partners, Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jimmy Iovine, Peter Chernin, Jim Gianopulos and Brendan Iribe.