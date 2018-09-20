Scopely is a publisher such mobile games, including such popular titles as WWE Champions, Walking Dead: Road To Survival, YAHTZEE® With Buddies, Wheel of Fortune Free Play and the upcoming Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem.

The company has raised over $250M in financing from investors including Revolution Growth, Horizons Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Evolution Media Partners, Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jimmy Iovine, Peter Chernin, Jim Gianopulos and Brendan Iribe.