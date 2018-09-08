Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Middle East, South Africa, Scandinavia, Benelux, India and worldwide airlines to Dogwoof’s Maiden, by Alex Holmes. The documentary had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and Dogwoof on behalf of London-based production company New Black Films. The film tells the story of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. Maiden was produced by Alex Holmes and Victoria Gregory. The film was executive produced by James Erskine.