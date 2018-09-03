EXCLUSIVE: Magic Lantern is billed as a story of love, obsession and cinema and is the first LA-shot movie from influential Iranian filmmaker Amir Naderi. The official Venice Film Festival screening is tomorrow here on the Lido where Naderi won the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award in 2016. It’s running in the Sconfini section.

Magic Lantern is exec produced by Ramin Bahrani with whom Naderi co-wrote HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 and feature 99 Homes. The story follows Mitch (newcomer Monk Serrell-Freed), a young film projectionist in Los Angeles who becomes haunted by the movie he’s showing. He sees himself on screen as the protagonist, falling in love with a mysterious girl (Vox Lux‘s Sophie Lane Curtis) who suddenly disappears.

Mitch embarks on a mission to find the girl, making his way through an increasingly dreamlike LA, and encountering an array of strange characters — including a glamorous former film star played by Jacqueline Bisset.

Robert Beltran, James Jagger and Brandon Sklenar also star in the Scion Pictures and Runner Films production.