Broadway’s Gavin Lee will play the green villain in this holiday season’s Madison Square Garden production Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The casting was announced by the MSG Company today.

Lee was Tony-nominated for his most recent performance as the tap-dancing Squidward Tentacles in Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants. (He’d previously been nominated for a Tony as Bert in Mary Poppins).

TV audiences know Lee for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network’s White Collar.

“As a dad myself, I know first-hand the magic of introducing kids to live theater and I look forward to hearts growing three sizes as they experience this beloved story in a whole new way…live on stage,” Lee said.

The Grinch musical will play a limited engagement at MSG’s Hulu Theater from December 13 through December 30. Including songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original 1966 animated holiday classic, the stage version features sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan inspired by the Seuss book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason wrote the music and book.

The 2018 production will be directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on original choreography by John DeLuca. The musical was created by Jack O’Brien, and is produced by Running Subway Productions and Big League Productions.