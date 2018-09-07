Rapper Mac Miller, who had an MTV show and a long-term relationship with pop star Ariana Grande, was found dead this afternoon at his home. He was 26 and authorities are initially attributing the death to an overdose.

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, had a troubled history with drugs, and his relationship with Grande reportedly ended because of it. He also talked about his troubles in his music and interviews.

Miller was gearing up for a US tour to start in late October in support of his latest album, Swimming.

A Miller tweet on Thursday indicated he was looking forward to the dates, which were kicking off Oct. 27 in San Francisco. “I just wanna go on tour,” he tweeted. “The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

He had been charged with a DUI last month in connection with a May car accident near his San Fernando Valley home.

Miller’s reality show, Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family, ran for two seasons on MTV2.